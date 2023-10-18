Greta Thunberg Charged With Public Order Offence After London Climate Protest

The protest was organised by Fossil Free London.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after a climate protest in central London, CNN reported. The 20-year-old was one of 26 people charged after protesters gathered outside the luxury InterContinental Hotel during the Energy Intelligence Forum. The protesters chanted ''oily money out'' and sought to block access to the hotel on Tuesday.

As per Metropolitan Police, Ms Thunberg is accused of breaching a Section 14 order that police put in place outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, where oil executives were meeting on Tuesday.

''The protestors were asked to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions,'' a statement by Metropolitan Police said.

Video footage of the incident showed Ms Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm.

Ms Thunberg said at the demonstration, "Behind these closed doors at the Oil and Money conference, spineless politicians are making deals and compromises with lobbyists from destructive industries - the fossil fuel industry. People all over the world are suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate crisis caused by these industries who we allowed to meet with our politicians and have privileged access to.''

🚨 NEW: Greta Thunberg has just been detained protesting a Big Oil conference in London.



This was her powerful message to the fossil fuel industry before she was detained.@fossilfreeLDN#OilyMoneyOutpic.twitter.com/wZAfvAvE7e — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 17, 2023

Ms Thunberg was detained and taken to a police station before being released overnight, police said. She has been released on bail with a trial set for November 15. The other protesters facing charges were also allowed bail.

Greta Thunberg, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway, and Germany.