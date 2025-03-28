Greenland Parties Announce Broad Coalition Government

Greenland's Democrats and three more parties announced a government coalition agreement on Friday, just hours before a visit by US Vice President JD Vance to the Arctic island that President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring.

The new majority government will be headed by Democrats leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who had urged parties to set aside disagreements and form a broad coalition to show unity amid Trump's campaign to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The pro-business Democrats, which favour a slow independence from Denmark, emerged as the biggest party as it tripled its representation to 10 seats in a March 11 general election.

The coalition, which spans much of the political spectrum, represents 23 of the 31 parliamentary seats. The Naleraq party, a staunch pro-independence party that doubled its seats to eight in the election, will not be part of the coalition.

