Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong To Renounce US Citizenship Over Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest American artist to criticise the Supreme Court's decision. (AFP)

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said he will renounce his American citizenship following Supreme Court's decision to overturn 50-year-old Roe vs Wade judgement guaranteeing access to abortion across the United States. The judgement is being described by the many experts as "a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality".

Mr Armstrong too expressed his frustration over the decision during his performance at the London Stadium in the UK on Friday. "F**k America. I'm f***king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here," he told the crowd, according to Huffington Post.

"There's just too much f****** stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f****** excuse for a country," Mr Armstrong added. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

He is the latest American artist to criticise Supreme Court's decision last week. Other performers like Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Olivia Rodrigo have already condemned the verdict publicly.

The widely anticipated Supreme Court decision, by six votes to three, was made in the specific case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, a historic decision which returns all questions of legality and access to abortion, to the individual states.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet, in a statement, described this decision was a "major setback" for sexual and reproductive health across the US.

"The US Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization delivered today represents a major setback after five decades of protection for sexual and reproductive health and rights in the US through Roe v Wade. It is a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality," Bachelet said.

According to the UN experts, the Supreme Court has completely disregarded the United States' binding legal obligations under international human rights law, including those stemming from its ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which protects a woman's right to life from the harmful impact of abortion restrictions.