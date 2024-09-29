Greece's Princess Theodora Marries US Lawyer In Lavish Royal Wedding

Princess Theodora of Greece tied the knot with her fiance, Matthew Kumar, in a stunning royal wedding at the Athens Cathedral on Saturday. The traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony brought together esteemed guests and marked the culmination of a love story that began years ago. Notably, Mr Kumar, an LA-based lawyer, proposed to Princess Theodora in 2018, but their special day was delayed twice due to unforeseen circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic initially pushed back their plans, and later, the death of Theodora's father, Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark, in January 2023, further postponed the wedding.

The Official Photos from the Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Matthew Kumar!



🔗 https://t.co/kATWgASyIx pic.twitter.com/zpetGAUOgl — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) September 29, 2024

Princess Theodora, goddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of the late King of Greece and Queen Anne-Marie. Born in London, Theodora pursued her passion for the arts, graduating with a degree in Theatre Arts. She later relocated to Los Angeles in 2010 to embark on an acting career, making her television debut in the popular soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2011. Meanwhile, Theodora's husband, Matthew Kumar, is a 34-year-old attorney born and raised in Southern California.

On the eve of their nuptials, the couple hosted an intimate gathering at the Byzantine Museum, surrounded by close family and friends. Notable attendees included Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. The bride-to-be dazzled in a chic white mini-dress adorned with a delicate bow.

The following day, the wedding took place at Athens' majestic Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation. Princess Theodora was elegantly escorted down the aisle by her brother, Crown Prince Pavlos. His Eminence Metropolitan of Syros, Dorotheos II, officiated the traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony, blessing the union of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar.

''The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests,'' an official statement said.