Great White Shark Gets Stuck In Divers' Metal Cage, Dies As It Tries To Break Free

A Great white shark died after beating itself too hard against an underwater metal cage while trying to attack the divers inside. A video that has captured the shocking incident shows the shark charging towards the cage in an attempt to catch hold of the terrified divers. It was then seen thrusting its head inside the cage, getting it wedged between the bars. The shark then desperately tried to dislodge itself by thrashing itself against the metal wires. It was stuck for around 25 minutes before breaking free.

However, in the tussle to gain back its freedom, it broke its neck and was ultimately killed. It bled profusely and eventually sank motionless into the ocean.

Notably, the incident happened in 2019, but a video of it has resurfaced on social media websites. The encounter happened near Guadalupe Island in Mexico.

Social media users were left horrified after watching the video and many blamed the divers for getting too close to the shark and invading its territory.

One user wrote, ''Let's be clear. That shark is dead because of the people that were there and baited him in the first place.''

Another commented, ''It died because there was human interference in a place they did not belong.''

A third said, ''I feel bad for the shark, it was struggling to just get free. not to say I wish the people got eaten, but they're the direct cause of preventable death.'' A fourth added, ''Reasons to leave these majestic creatures alone and stop chasing them for entertainment…''

A fourth added, ''That's terrible. I hope they fix the cage so sharks don't get stuck like that again.''

Great white sharks are the largest predatory fish in the world and can grow to lengths of 20 feet long and weigh up to 5,000 pounds or 2,268 kg.