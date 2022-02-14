Google's Valentine's Day Doodle Helps You Reunite 2 Pair Of Hamsters

Google 2022 Valentine's Day doodle features two aliens expressing affection for each other in outer space

The most awaited time of the year for those in love is here. Today is Valentine's Day, a day for celebration of love. February, which marks the arrival of spring and colourful seasonal flowers, has long been celebrated as a month of love. Valentine's Day can be enjoyed by anyone by showing love for each other around us. Irrespective of one's age, love makes life cheerful specially during difficult times.

Valentine's Day has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia. People across the world, exchange candy, flowers and gifts between loved ones. Some people take their loved one out for a romantic dinner while others may choose the special day to propose. Shops and malls overflow with huge red hearts and restaurants put out special items on their menu for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day, years ago, was popular mostly in America, France and Australia. In the UK, Valentine's Day gained popularity around the 17th century and later the day was commonly celebrated by friends and lovers across continents. People started exchanging gifts and tokens of affection. In some countries, the day is marked to appreciate friends. People in Finland celebrate Valentine's Day as 'Friend's Day' and in Guatemala as 'Day of Love and Friendship'.

Google dedicatedly engages itself in presenting small interactive games on various occasions throughout the year.

Google 2022 Valentine's Day doodle features two hamsters expressing affection for each other in outer space. The two hamsters whose love knows no bounds are separated by a treacherous maze that is in the shape of Google's logo.

Those who navigate the Google homepage today should try to help the two hamsters reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google's logo is complete.

The 30-second game, which can be played by people of all age groups, can help complete the Google logo and make way for the hamsters through the tunnel to get back to each other. Once the hamsters reunite, a heart appears with the message Happy Valentine's Day on screen.