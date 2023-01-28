Google Recruiter Was Interviewing Candidate When He Found Out He Lost Job

Google last week announced it's making 12,000 roles redundant

A man who worked as a recruiter at Google said he discovered he had been sacked by the tech giant in the middle of an interview last Friday.

In a LinkedIn post, Dan Lanigan Ryan said he was interviewing a candidate when the call got disconnected and he got locked out of his system.

"Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday. I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call," Mr Ryan's LinkedIn post read.

The former Google employee called it "a dream job with a dream company".

"Just over a year ago, I landed a dream job with a dream company. I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much," he wrote.

Speaking to the Business Insider, Mr Ryan said he tried to access an internal company website during the call last Friday but couldn't.

He said soon after he lost access to the company website, his email was also blocked.

"I was blocked out of everything. And then I saw on the news about 15, 20 minutes later that Google was announcing 12,000 layoffs," the Business Insider quoted him as saying.



Google last week announced it's making 12,000 roles redundant. Although speculation about the cuts had swirled for months, the layoffs were nonetheless a shock to the system for some employees.

Chief executive Sunder Pichai has stressed the cuts were made after careful consideration. "We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Mr Pichai said in a statement.