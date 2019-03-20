Google Fined 1.49 Billion Euros By European Union For Anti-Trust Breach

The EU's powerful anti-trust regulator slapped tech giant Google with a new fine on Tuesday over unfair competition, in Europe's latest salvo against Silicon Valley.
"Today the commission has fined Google 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for illegal misuse of its dominant position in the market for the brokering of online search adverts," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
