Google Criticised For Forcing Influencers To Prefer Pixel Phone Over Others

Tech giant Google is under fire after pressuring tech influencers to promote the new Pixel mobile devices over rival gadgets, as per a report in the New York Post. If they did not agree to it, they risked being excluded from the program which gave them early access to the gadgets.

The creators were invited to become members of the company's "Team Pixel" program, which gives them early access to the gadgets before the general public. Notably, Google debuted a new range of Pixel smartphones earlier this month with the goal of improving their integration with AI tools.

According to screenshots going viral online, the influencers who opt into the program, "acknowledge that you are expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices?" It added, "Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator."

This new clause did not sit well with the digital creators who viewed it as an effort by the company to get positive reviews under the guise of sponsored content.

The provision was mentioned as a "new thing" this year by analyst Max Weinbach, a former member of Team Pixel.

In protest, tech reviewer Adam Matlock announced that he was "formally removing myself from team pixel." "It's been a good run but the program is no longer in line with my ethics or in the best interest of my channel and the content I provide to my views," he said on X.

Another tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, who is not a part of Team Pixel said, "It's kind of frustrating for people just trying to do reviews. My advice is, if you are a tech reviewer, do not ever sign up for anything that makes you team one thing over the other. That just isn't a good objective move if you're trying to present an objective review."

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge that the program is different and does not have the same requirement of the Pixel coverage. "#TeamPixel is a distinct program, separate from our press and creator reviews programs."

Notably, Google and 1000heads, a PR agency, collaborated on the Team Pixel campaign. To adhere to federal disclosure regulations, participants must tag their posts with "#teampixel" or "#giftfromgoogle." "The goal of #TeamPixel is to get Pixel devices into the hands of content creators, not press and tech reviewers. We missed the mark with this new language that appeared in the #TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed," they said.