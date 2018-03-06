Google Celebrates 91st Birthday Of Novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez With A Doodle

Affectionately known as 'Gabo', Gabriel Garcia Marquez is considered to be one of the most significant authors of the twentieth century. Google doodle is celebrating Gabo's birthday, one of the primary personalities to popularize magic realism in literature. The Spanish language writer would have turned 91 today.Marquez, who was also a poet, short-story writer, screenplay writer and a journalist, was awarded the 1972 Neustadt International Prize for literature and the 1982 Nobel Prize in literature. The Colombian Nobel laureate penned about 25 books in his lifetime including 'A Hundred Years of Solitude', 'The autumn of the patriarch' and 'Love in the time of cholera' - three of his most popular works.Few of his works are set in a fictional village of Macondo which is primarily said to be inspired by his birthplace Aracataca. Most of them explore the theme of solitude.Gabriel Garcia Marquez had dropped out of law school to pursue a career in journalism. His sense of political activism and courage also allowed him to author a number of non-fictional works that document the times that he lived in. One of the most popular among them was 'News of a Kidnapping'.Marquez was also a film critic. He founded and served as executive director of the Film Institute in Havana, besides heading the Latin American Film Foundation. The Colombian author also wrote several screenplays including films Tiempo de morir as well as the television series Amores dificiles.His works continue to inspire writers and directors all over the world.