Google, Apple Comply With Russian Law Over Kremlin Critic App

The Kremlin said Friday Google and Apple conformed with "the letter and spirit" of Russian law by removing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app instructing voters to weaken the ruling party during polls.

"This app has been outlawed in our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, acknowledging that Google and Apple had removed the apps in accordance with the "letter and spirit" of Russian law.

