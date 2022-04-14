Good Friday 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Good Friday 2022: It occurs on the Friday preceding Easter. This year it's on April 15 (Representational)

Good Friday is one of the most important days for Christians. The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It occurs on the Friday preceding Easter. This year, Good Friday is on April 15. It is a holy day when people attend church services.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ was flogged and was forced to carry the cross on which he was crucified. Every year, Christians honour his suffering by observing Good Friday.

If you want to communicate your blessings and prayers for the people you care about, here are a few Good Friday messages.

-- May the grace of the Lord be with you and your loved ones on Good Friday.

-- May all of us be blessed with love, care, and goodness on Good Friday and always.

-- Dear Lord, on Good Friday I hope and wish that kindness prevails everywhere.

-- May the faith you have in the Lord bring you peace and happiness.

-- May the glory and blessings of Lord Jesus brighten up our lives.

-- This Good Friday, let us all take a moment and thank God for all the love he always bestows upon us. He made a great sacrifice on this day.

-- I hope that you are always surrounded by the love and care of our dear Lord. May the love and dedication you have for Jesus Christ keep growing with each passing day.

-- On Good Friday, I pray and wish that the Lord always keeps us blessed and continues showing us the right path.

-- Good Friday is a day of hope. Let's remember Jesus Christ and his great sacrifice. Looking forward to a better tomorrow.