"Speak Your Language In Mexico": US Woman's Racist Rant Against Hispanic Delivery Driver Sparks Outrage

A video from Flower Mound, Texas, has gone viral, showing a woman launching a racist tirade at a Hispanic DoorDash delivery driver. The clip, posted on TikTok and Instagram by the driver, has gone viral with over 300,000 views. In the video, the woman hurls racial insults, accusing the driver of being "illegal" and telling her to "go speak your language back in Mexico."

The incident occurred while the driver was in her car preparing for a delivery, but it's unclear what sparked the confrontation. The video begins with the woman aggressively approaching the driver, making accusations about her immigration status.

"You don't live in Flower Mound and you're DoorDashing," the woman shouts. "You know what, why are you entitled to be here with an illegal car?" she adds. When the driver responds, the woman retorts, "No speak English." Yeah," the driver answers."Then speak it... Go speak your language back in Mexico," the woman yells.

During the confrontation, the woman pulls out her phone and starts recording the driver, even trying to take pictures of the license plate. When she demands to see the driver's license, the delivery worker questions whether she's a police officer. The video ends with the woman continuing to rant, repeating the phrase "you know what" multiple times, which was later mocked by netizens online.

Here's the video:

The woman in the viral video has been identified as Tonya Chadwell, a 58-year-old resident of Flower Mound, based on public records. After the video went viral, the woman's daughter, Taye Chadwell, posted an apology on Facebook on September 24, expressing her embarrassment and sadness over her mother's actions. She stated that she does not condone or support such behaviour.

Ms Chadwell went on to say that she and her mother had not been on speaking terms for quite a while due to this "type of behaviour, aggression and her racism towards my Hispanic boyfriend."

The video sparked widespread outrage. Thousands of users condemned the woman's racist comments, with many expressing shock and sadness that such hateful attitudes still exist. One user wrote, "Ma'am, yelling at a DoorDash driver isn't 'securing the border. It's just embarrassing the rest of us."

Another commented, "Imagine living in Texas—a state built on Mexican heritage—and telling someone to ‘go back to Mexico' for not speaking English. Language isn't a threat. Hate is. Do better, Flower Mound." A third added, "Ah, yes, the classic Texas etiquette: yell at people for not speaking your language while forgetting basic human decency."

The Flower Mound Police Department confirmed that no police report was filed by either party involved in the incident. Meanwhile, Mayor Cheryl Moore emphasised that the town, which has a population of about 80,000, values inclusivity and that the actions of Tonya Chadwell "do not reflect the community's principles."

"We have many community events, many opportunities to come together, and we invite individuals from all ethnicities, all races, all religions. We just strive to be inclusive with everyone," Ms Moore said.