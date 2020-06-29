Global Coronavirus Death Count Surpasses 5 Lakh Mark: Report

The United States has suffered the highest death count from coronavirus. (File)

More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the United States and Europe, according to an AFP tally at 2200 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

The official death count for the disease now stands at 500,390 deaths from 10,099,576 cases recorded worldwide. The United States has suffered the highest death count (125,747), followed by Brazil (57,622) and the United Kingdom (43,550).

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.