"Global Action Must Match Global Ambition": PM Modi At UN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the United Nations Summit of the Future on Monday, said alongside terrorism, new areas of conflict are emerging and it is high time that "global action must match global ambition".

Pointing out that terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, PM Modi said on the other hand, "cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new areas of conflict".

"On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition," he added.

Talking of growing global concern over dangers from new and evolving technologies, especially artificial intelligence, PM Modi said, "There is a need for balanced regulation at a global level, for the safe and responsible use of technology."

According to the Wilmington Declaration - made two days ago at the Quad meet -- leaders of the US, Australia, Japan and India announced their intention to enhance cybersecurity partnership.

"In the face of a deteriorating security environment in the cyber domain, Quad countries intend to enhance our cybersecurity partnership to address common threats posed by state-sponsored actors, cybercriminals, and other non-state malicious actors. Our countries commit to taking concrete steps to increase our collective network defense and advance technical capabilities through greater threat information sharing and capacity building," read the joint declaration.

The leaders, in their declaration, had unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

"We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen their capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, including threats posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, consistent with international law," the statement had added.

"When we are discussing the global future, we must accord the highest priority to a human-centric approach while prioritising sustainable development," PM Modi also said.

"We must also ensure human welfare, food and health security," he added, declaring India was ready to share her experience in poverty eradication and bridging the digital divide.