Glass Elevator Plunges 100 Metres In Bali As Cables Snap, 5 Killed

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Five people were killed after a glass-encased elevator collapsed in Indonesia's Bali. According to ABC News, the incident took place at the Ayuterra Resort in Ubud, a popular tourist destination, on Friday. The outlet further said that the cables on the elevator, which runs on a 35-degree slope, suddenly snapped, causing it to fall about 100 metres before hitting the ground.

Videos have appeared on social media that show the final moments before the lift carrying five people plunged down a ravine.

video capture of the elevator falling, Ubud Bali pic.twitter.com/T0TD0RSkaE — Doge van java (@Dogevanjava) September 5, 2023

In the clip, the workers are seen getting into the elevator before it begins travelling up the incline. Seconds later, it is seen sliding down the track.

The elevator then crashes down through the ceiling of a lower level.

Two men and three women who died in the crash have been identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, and Kadek Hardiyanti, 24.

They all worked in the resort's housekeeping department.

"It is possible that the steel cable was not strong enough to pull the load and the safety wedge or brake did not work," Ubud police chief Commander I Made Uder told local Indonesian outlets.

The Guardian quoted Ketut Suwiarta, a cook at the resort, as saying that he heard screams after his five colleagues entered the lift, followed by crashing sounds. He then rushed to help the injured and alert emergency services.

The police in Bali have launched an investigation to find the reason for the crash. Guests at the resort have been moved to alternative accommodation will investigation is underway.