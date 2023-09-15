German Regulator In Touch With France On Solution Over iPhone 12 Radioactive Issue

Apple would update iPhone 12 in France after concerns over radioactive radiations (Representational)

Germany's telecom network regulator said on Friday it was in touch with French authorities about a Europe-wide solution to radiation concerns with Apple's iPhone 12 which prompted France to halt sales of the model this week.

The comment came after Apple said it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France to settle the matter.

The regulator did not give further detail or say if a solution for the bloc would include a software upgrade.

