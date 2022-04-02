German Man Paid To Get COVID-19 Shot 87 Times: Report

The 61-year-old German man allegedly sold vaccine passports to anti-vaxxers.

A German man has been arrested for allegedly taking COVID-19 vaccine shots not once or twice, but 87 times, according to Freie Presse paper. The man did it because he was paid by anti-vaxxers who did not want to get the shot themselves, the report said.

The 61-year-old carried out his shot campaign in Saxony and at least three other states, the report further said.

It quoted local police officers who said that he went to three different vaccination centres everyday and presented his name and date of birth, but not the health insurance card which has the details about the vaccination status.

He logged 87 coronavirus vaccinations in the state of Saxony alone.

A healthcare worker at one of the centres in Dresden recognised the man as he arrived to get a vaccination shot, another German publication DW reported quoting German Red Cross.

When the 61-year-old entered one of the Leipzig centre, the alert staff informed the police and they detained him, the report said.

The charges have been pressed by the Red Cross of selling his vaccination passports. Criminal investigation has been opened in Saxony and other states, according to DW.

How the man sold vaccination passports?

The Freie Presse paper reported that the man would bring a new, blank vaccination document with him every time he entered a inoculation centre.

After getting the jab, he would remove the vaccination batch numbers and sold them to those who are opposed to taking a shot for COVID-19.