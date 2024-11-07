German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Fires Rebellious Finance Minister

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday fired his rebellious Finance Minister Christian Lindner, spelling doom for the three-party coalition though Scholz could stay on in a minority government.

The move came after weeks of bitter feuding that have rocked the coalition government between Scholz's Social Democrats, Lindner's Free Democrats and the Greens.

Scholz fired his finance minister during a crunch meeting of senior figures from all three ideologically disparate parties at the chancellery, Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told AFP.

The chancellery scheduled a press conference for 2015 GMT, and Lindner announced statements to the media shortly after, to be followed by Greens politicians.

Fiscal hawk Lindner had proposed sweeping reforms to jumpstart the troubled German economy that the other two parties opposed, and had long flirted with bolting the unhappy coalition.

He had repeatedly warned of "an autumn of decisions" as difficult budget talks have loomed.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens had warned that the US presidential election, Germany's economic woes and the Ukraine and Middle East wars make this "the worst time for the government to fail".

The Bild daily reported that on Wednesday he told the other parties that the talks of recent days had shown there was not enough common ground on economic and financial policy.

Lindner had argued that Donald Trump's US presidential election victory had made an economic turnaround even more urgent.

The newspaper added that Lindner had suggested that the parties opt for new elections in early 2025, but that Scholz had rejected the proposal.

If confirmed, this would suggest the Social Democrats and the Greens will seek to stay in power as a minority government until scheduled elections in September 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)