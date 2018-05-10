Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Urge Iran And Israel To Exercise Restraint

Israel said it attacked all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory the first time.

World | | Updated: May 10, 2018 19:00 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Urge Iran And Israel To Exercise Restraint

Emmanuel Macron waves next to Angela Merkel as he arrives to receive a Charlemagne Prize (Reuters)

AACHEN, Germany:  German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation of tension in the Middle East, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Israel has said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

In a laudatory speech for Macron who received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israel: "We know that this is an extremely complicated situation."

Comments
"The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here," Merkel added.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

German Chancellor Angela MerkelFrench President Emmanuel MacronIsrael and Iran

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................