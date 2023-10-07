Lufthansa Cuts Flights To And From Israel Over 'War' With Palestine

Lufthansa will only maintain one flight to Frankfurt from Tel Aviv (Representational)

German airline Lufthansa is cutting flights to Israel on Saturday following a wave of Palestinian attacks, a spokesman told AFP.

"Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv," Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but "all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday".

