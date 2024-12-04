Georgia Sinks In Chaos As Police Raid Opposition Offices

Georgia's political crisis deepened on Wednesday as police raided opposition party offices, sparking widespread condemnation.

The raids came after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze vowed to crack down on pro-EU protests, which have rocked the capital city of Tbilisi since the disputed October 26 parliamentary election.

"It is clear to everyone that these violent actions are entirely coordinated by the radical opposition... No one will escape accountability, including the politicians hiding in their offices," Prime Minister Kobakhidze said, adding that "radical" political forces are responsible for the protests.

Soon after, the Georgian police beat and arrested the leader of Akhali liberal opposition party and also conducted a raid on the offices of the Droa party.

Droa leader Elene Khoshtaria posted on X: "They are now in our party office, searching. Likely hoping to find something to charge some of our members with trumped-up charges."

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, alleging election fraud and denouncing the government's decision to suspend EU membership talks until 2028.

The protests have turned violent, with around 300 people detained and dozens injured in clashes between protesters and police, outside the parliament building in Tbilisi.

The government's actions have been widely criticised, with opposition leaders accusing the authorities of using "torture" against detained protesters and launching "all-out terror and repressions" against opponents. The US and EU have also condemned the government's actions, with several ambassadors and a deputy foreign minister resigning in protest.

The crisis has exposed deep divisions within Georgian society, with the ruling Georgian Dream party accused of moving closer to Moscow despite strong anti-Russian sentiment. The party has advanced Russia-style legislation targeting civil society and independent media outlets, as well as curbing LGBTQ rights.

Although Russia and Georgia do not have formal diplomatic relations, since both of the countries fought in 2008, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Moscow was open to developing closer ties with Tbilisi.

As the situation continues to escalate, there are fears that the government's actions could have long-term consequences for Georgia's democracy and its relations with the EU.

