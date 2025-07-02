Missing Since 1995: Where Is The Boy Chosen By The Dalai Lama?

A six-year-old boy, who was seen as a reincarnation of one of Tibetan Buddhism's most important spiritual figures in May 1995, hasn't been seen in the last 30 years.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, born in April 1989, was named by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama. It's a religious position second only to the Dalai Lama himself.

On May 17, 1995, three days after the announcement, Chinese authorities allegedly kidnapped Gedhun and his family. They have not been seen since.

Beijing had not approved the selection. Weeks later, China installed its own Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu. To this day, the Tibetan exile community acknowledges Gedhun as the true Panchen Lama, while the Chinese state promotes its handpicked appointee.

Where Is Gedhun Choekyi Nyima?

Over the last three decades, China has offered minimal information about Gedhun. In 2007 and again in 2020, Chinese officials said Gedhun had received an education, graduated from college, and was working.

They claimed he and his family wished to maintain a private life and "not be disturbed."

No photos, video, or public appearances have ever substantiated these claims. Independent access has never been granted.

In May this year, on the 30th anniversary of Gedhun's disappearance, multiple governments and international organisations renewed calls for transparency. UN human rights experts, the European Union, and countries like Germany, Italy, and the US demanded that China disclose Gedhun's whereabouts and allow independent access.

Human Rights Watch said, "The Chinese government kidnapped a 6-year-old and his family and has disappeared them for 30 years to control the selection of the next Dalai Lama and thus Tibetan Buddhism itself. Concerned parties should press the Chinese government to end this cruelty and secure the freedom of Gendun Choki Nyima and his family."

In India, Tibetans in exile held demonstrations in Dharamshala, Bylakuppe, and Mysuru, calling for China to confirm whether Gedhun was alive and safe.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's Role

The Panchen Lama helps in identifying the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. With the current Dalai Lama now 90 years old, that responsibility has grown increasingly sensitive. This week, the Dalai Lama confirmed there will be a successor, saying that the 600-year-old institution will go on. The announcement comes amid fears that Beijing intends to control the succession process as it did with the Panchen Lama.

Since fleeing to India following the 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the Dalai Lama has spent decades advocating for greater autonomy for Tibet.

In 2007, China formalised its role in religious succession by requiring state approval for all reincarnations of Tibetan lamas. The move was condemned by Tibetan leaders as a blatant attempt to politicise a sacred tradition.

Gyaincain Norbu, China's state-appointed Panchen Lama, has risen within party ranks. He is a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and in June, reaffirmed his loyalty to the Communist Party in a high-profile meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima remains unseen and unheard.

The Tibetan government in exile continues to claim that he is the rightful Panchen Lama. In an official statement in 2020, it said, "China's abduction of the Panchen Lama and denial of his right to religious practice is not only a violation of his individual rights but also an affront to Tibetan culture and belief."