Advertisement

Gaza War Damage Cost Likely Now $14 Billion To $20 Billion: World Bank

Mr Banga told a Reuters NEXT event in Washington that the war has had a relatively small impact on the global economy, but a significant widening of the conflict would draw in other countries that are larger contributors to global growth, including commodity exporters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Gaza War Damage Cost Likely Now $14 Billion To $20 Billion: World Bank
The war has had a relatively small impact on the global economy, the World Bank President said.
Washington:

 World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Tuesday that war damage from Israeli strikes on Gaza is now probably in the $14-20 billion range, and destruction from Israel's bombing of southern Lebanon will add to that regional total.

Mr Banga told a Reuters NEXT event in Washington that the war has had a relatively small impact on the global economy, but a significant widening of the conflict would draw in other countries that are larger contributors to global growth, including commodity exporters.

"First of all, I think this unbelievable loss of life - women, children, others, civilians, is just unconscionable on all sides," Mr Banga said. "The economic impact of this war, on the other hand, depends a great deal on how much this spreads."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Gaza, World Bank, Gaza
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
How Far Can Justin Trudeau Go As Personal Electoral Gain Trumps Diplomatic Ties
Gaza War Damage Cost Likely Now $14 Billion To $20 Billion: World Bank
"At Least We Are Alive": Hurricane Milton Hits Retirement Complex In Florida
Next Article
"At Least We Are Alive": Hurricane Milton Hits Retirement Complex In Florida
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com