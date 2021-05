Rockets are launched from Gaza city towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021.

All passenger flights to Israel's Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport Thursday amid persistent rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.

It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)