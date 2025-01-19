Gaza Ceasefire: List Of 33 Israeli Hostages Hamas Will Release In First Phase Of Deal

The Palestine-based Hamas has released the names of three Israeli women hostages to be freed on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal which has still not come into effect. The implementation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was delayed on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked, an hour before the 06:30 am GMT deadline, that Hamas provide the names of three hostages it was to release on Sunday as part of the agreement.

"As part of the... prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, giving the names of the women.

Once the truce deal is implemented, it will halt one of the Middle East's most devastating conflicts in years. Earlier in the day, the Israeli government also released the list of 33 hostages that Hamas will release in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

The following is a list of hostages to be released in the first stage of the deal.



Those on the list are likely to be handed over by Hamas fighters to Israeli troops over a period of 42 days. The hostages include women, children, elderly individuals and the infirm.

The schedule for the release will be such that three hostages will be returned on the first day after the deal is implemented, followed by four more returned on the seventh day.

Subsequently, for a period of the next four weeks, three hostages will be returned every week. The remaining 14 hostages will be released in the final, sixth week of phase one, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Israel's list included the names of Kfir Bibas, who was taken alongside his now four-year-old brother Ariel and his mother and father, Shiri and Yarden. Kfir, who was abducted when he was just 9 months old, became a symbol of the suffering of the hostages.

The list also include Liri Albag (19), Itzhik Elgarat (69), Karina Ariev (20), Ohad Ben-Ami (55), Agam Berger (20), Romi Gonen (24), Danielle Gilboa (20), Emily Damari (28), Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), Yair Horn (46), Omer Wenkert (23), Sasha Troufanov (29), Arbel Yehoud (29), Ohad Yahalomi (50), Eliya Cohen (27), Or Levy (24), Naama Levy (20), Oded Lifshitz (83), Gadi Moshe Mozes (80), Avera Mengisto (37), Shlomo Mantzur (86), Keith Siegel (65), Tsahi Idan (50), Ofer Calderon (53), Tal Shoham (39), Doron Steinbrecher (31), Omer Shem-Tov (22), Hisham Al Sayed (35), and Eli Sharabi (55).