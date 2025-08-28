Gaza at "Breaking Point": UN Food Agency After Visiting Territory

The UN's World Food Programme warned Thursday that Gaza is "at breaking point" and appealed to urgently revive its network of 200 food distribution points to prevent pockets of famine spreading.

"Gaza is at a breaking point. Desperation is soaring -- and I saw it firsthand," the WFP's executive director, Cindy McCain, said in a statement after meeting starving Palestinian children who she said were "unrecognisable" compared to photographs taken when they were healthy.

