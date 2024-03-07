Garry Kasparov, Chess Legend, In Russia's 'Terrorists And Extremists' List

Garry Kasparov joked about the label on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia's financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists" on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog is responsible for combatting money laundering and terror financing, and those listed can have their bank accounts seized.

It did not say why it added Soviet-born Kasparov to the list. The Kremlin often terms those who disagree with its offensive "extremist" or "foreign agents".

Kasparov joked about the label on X, formerly Twitter.

"An honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me," he wrote.

An honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me. As Goldwater said, extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice and moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue! But all opposition, or simple decency, must be called an extremist by the dictatorship. https://t.co/OuN27A9InN — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 6, 2024

Kasparov is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest chess players and has lived in the United States for over a decade, where he has focused on political activism.

In February last year he urged the West to keep up its support for Kyiv and said Ukraine had to defeat Moscow as a "pre-condition" for a democratic transition in Russia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)