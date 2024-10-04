Advertisement

G7 Voices "Deep Concern" Over Deteriorating Situation In Mideast

G7 leaders "express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel," they said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
G7 Voices "Deep Concern" Over Deteriorating Situation In Mideast
G7 countries have warned against further "uncontrollable escalation" in the Middle East.
London:

Leaders of the G7 countries on Thursday voiced concern over the "deteriorating situation" in the Middle East while warning against further "uncontrollable escalation" in the region.

G7 leaders "express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel," they said in a statement, warning that the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation... which is in no one's interest".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Middle East Tensions, G7, Israel Hezbollah War
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Israel-Hamas War Causes Nearly 90% Drop In Gaza GDP: IMF
G7 Voices "Deep Concern" Over Deteriorating Situation In Mideast
PM Modi Chairs Urgent Top-Level Security Meet On Widening West Asia Crisis
Next Article
PM Modi Chairs Urgent Top-Level Security Meet On Widening West Asia Crisis
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com