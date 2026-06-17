G7 Hot Mic Moments: Meloni Has Quit Smoking, Macron Forgets Watch

Amid discussions on war, trade, international security, and technological issues at the G7 Summit, the world leaders also shared light-hearted moments. Candid hot-mic conversations captured in between meetings ranged from smoking habits, French President Emmanuel Macron's missing watch, a jersey gift for US President Donald Trump, and a mention of Greenland, among others.

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Italy's Georgia Meloni Tells She Quit Smoking "One Month Ago"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's smoking habits were the subject of a hot-mic moment on Tuesday. It began with Meloni saying she had to take "three coffees" to wake up. Asked by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if a cigarette was also needed, Meloni revealed that she stopped smoking "one month ago."

This sparked a discussion on smoking.

UK PM Keir Starmer asked European Council President Antonio Costa, "When did you stop?" He shared that it has been 21 years since he quit smoking.

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Football Grabs Attention

With the FIFA World Cup underway, football naturally became a part of informal conversations at the G7 Summit.

"Allez les bleus!" someone shouted, cheering on France's national team.

Another leader can be heard talking about the recent Champions League victory by Paris-Saint Germain.

Trump turned attention to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) cage-match event he hosted at the White House on his 80th birthday, June 15. Trump, who sat ringside, spoke glowingly about Dana White, the CEO of UFC.

At another point in the day, Starmer effused about Cape Verde's surprise 0-0 draw against World Cup champion Spain. "Quite remarkable, I have to say," he said.

Gift Diplomacy

Macron gave all seven leaders personalised bicycles to promote the Cycling World Championships scheduled for next year in the French Alps, according to David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale, on social media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently sparred with Trump over the war in Iran, presented the latter with a German national team football jersey featuring in honour of his birthday and the World Cup. The jersey had the name "Trump" on the back with the number 47, a reference to his current term as US President. Trump raised it and smiled for a photo before setting it aside.

"Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS," Merz wrote on X.

"After all, we're on the same team," he added.

US President Donald Trump (R) reacts as he holds up a jersey of Germany's national football team bearing the number 47 and his name, gifted by Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz (C) flanked by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, central-eastern France on June 16, 2026.

When Trump Wanted To Take Macron's Missing Watch

Macron appeared to leave his watch behind following a working lunch with the world leaders. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney drew attention to it, saying, "He's left his watch here. We've got his watch."

"Give me it if he left, gimme," Trump said, drawing laughs from the group.

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Trump's Greenland Mention

In a conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa, Trump was caught on microphone asking, "You understand?"

Trump paused and looked squarely at Costa.

"Greenland," he added.

The beginning and end of the conversation were unclear.

Trump's long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, has outraged European politicians in the past.

(With inputs from AP)