G7 Nations Slam China's 'Aggressive' Military Drills In Taiwan Strait

Berlin:
The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.
"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.
