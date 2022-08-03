G7 Nations Slam China's 'Aggressive' Military Drills In Taiwan Strait

China vowed targeted military actions over Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit.

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

