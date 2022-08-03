G7 Nations Slam China's "Aggressive" Military Drills In Taiwan Strait

There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait, the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

China vowed targeted military actions over Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit.

Berlin:

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

