G7 "Huge Opportunity" For Global Pandemic Recovery: UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson said a more equitable future for the world was essential. (File)

CARBIS BAY, England:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years as a "huge opportunity" to kickstart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening the first session of the leaders' meeting in Cornwall in southwest England, the summit host said a more equitable future for the world was essential.

"We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7," he added.

