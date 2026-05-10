"We Just Hit Somebody": Pilots' Audio Surfaces After Person Killed On US Runway

Shocking air traffic control audio has captured the terrifying moments after Frontier Flight 4345 struck a person who had run onto the runway at Denver International Airport. The impact was reportedly so severe that body parts were found scattered across the runway.

According to airport officials, the unidentified person had breached airport security by jumping over a fence and entering the active runway area just before the incident occurred at around 11:19 pm. The Frontier Airlines aircraft was moving when it struck the individual.

In the ATC audio, the pilot of Frontier Flight 4345 can be heard informing the control tower that the aircraft had stopped on the runway after hitting a person and that one of the engines had caught fire.

“Tower, Frontier 4345, we're stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot said.

Frontier hit a person walking on the runway on takeoff at Denver tonight. Frontier rejected the takeoff with and engine fire and evacuated everyone on the runway. Absolutely a nightmare scenario. pic.twitter.com/MtSYgrKYL0 — Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) May 9, 2026

Moments later, airport staff confirmed that human remains were visible on the runway.

“I do have limbs on the runway. I believe the aircraft struck an individual. There appear to be human remains on the runway,” an airport staff member said in the audio exchange.

According to FlightAware, the plane was travelling at approximately 149 mph at the time of the crash.

Reports also stated that the person was partially pulled into one of the aircraft's engines.

⚠️🇺🇸 Scènes horribles après qu'un Airbus A321neo de Frontier Airlines a percuté et tué un piéton sur la piste de l'aéroport international de Denver, forçant l'équipage à interrompre le décollage et à évacuer les passagers. pic.twitter.com/yFh2XwnWgZ — Press TV Français (@fr_presstv) May 10, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a Frontier Airlines aircraft forced to make an emergency after a pedestrian on the runway was struck and sucked into one of the jet's engines⁰⁰ 📌#Denver | #Colorado



Watch as horrifying footage from earlier this morning shows the moment Frontier Flight… pic.twitter.com/jvaWjzvMey — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 9, 2026

Speaking to The New York Post, passenger John Anthens said many travellers onboard initially did not understand what had happened. However, panic spread quickly after passengers heard a loud blast, children began crying, and screams filled the cabin.

Anthens, 56, who was travelling with his sons for a Pokemon Go tournament, described the sound as similar to a “bomb” exploding. He said he saw flames coming from the engine while thick smoke rapidly spread through the aircraft cabin.

“My dad said when the engine fire went up, he was able to see the legs of a human spinning around in the engine … which sounds like emotional trauma to me,” Anthens' son said.

Frontier Airlines later released a statement saying, “We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event.”