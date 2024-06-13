Sex Abuse, Drug Use: 5 Shocking Allegations Against Elon Musk In New Report

Elon Musk requested one of his employees to bear his children.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in the eye of a storm, following the publication of a bombshell report in a leading US daily, accusing the billionaire businessman of serious misconduct, including sexual harassment. The report, published by The Wall Street Journal, based on extensive interviews and document reviews, paints a troubling picture of boundary-blurring behaviour on Mr Musk's part.



Here are 5 shocking revelations from the report on Elon Musk:



Sexual relationships with subordinates



The report details multiple instances where The SpaceX Founder initiated intimate relationships with female employees, including a former intern and an engineering colleague. One woman alleged that Mr Musk pursued her romantically, inviting her to his mansion and frequently texting her late at night, which, she claimed, made her job difficult.



Allegations of sexual harassment



A SpaceX flight attendant alleged that Mr Musk exposed himself to her and made inappropriate advances, offering her gifts in exchange for sexual favours, according to the report. However, Mr Musk has denied the allegations, claiming they were "utterly untrue."



Elon Musk requested one of his employees to bear his children



Another former SpaceX employee alleged that Mr Musk asked her on multiple occasions to have his babies, which she declined every time. He, however, has twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Mr Musk's Neuralink company. Ms Zilis mentioned that he had encouraged her to have children and later offered to be a sperm donor, reported the WSJ.



Drug use



The report also touches on concerns raised by former executives and employees about Mr Musk's drug use, including LSD, cocaine and ecstasy. Despite these allegations, Mr Musk's attorney clarified that he regularly undergoes random drug tests and has never failed one.



Lack of accountability



Former executives and employees claim that Elon Musk's leadership style has created an environment where complaints are not effectively addressed. Despite assurances from SpaceX's President Gwynne Shotwell that all complaints are investigated thoroughly, the report suggests there is a consistent failure to enforce company policies.



Elon Musk has not responded directly to these allegations.



The latest controversy comes after The New York Times revealed Mr Musk's alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan, the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The affair reportedly caused Ms Shanahan's separation from Mr Brin, leading to their divorce.