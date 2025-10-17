"From Fragile 5 To Top 5": PM On 'Unstoppable Bharat' At NDTV World Summit

From a 'Fragile Five' economy before 2014, India has emerged as one of the top five economies of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, outlining the country's growth journey in 11 years.

Addressing NDTV's marquee event, the NDTV World Summit, on Friday, the Prime Minister said the name of his session, 'Unstoppable Bharat', was apt because India is in no mood to stop.

"In this festive season, the NDTV World Summit is being held and this session has a very important theme - 'Unstoppable Bharat'. The fact is, India is truly in no mood to stop. We will neither stop, nor pause ('na rukenge, na thamenge')... At a time when there are many roadblocks and speedbreakers in the world, a discussion about an 'Unstoppable Bharat' is natural," he said.

Putting India's growth in perspective, PM Modi reminded the audience that, before his government came to power in 2014, the discussions would be about how India would navigate global headwinds, how it would stop being a 'Fragile Five' economy, policy paralysis in the country, and scams. Women's safety, terrorist sleeper cells and inflation, he said, were also key issues that dominated discussions.

"People of the country and even the world used to think India would not be able to battle these crises and come out the other side. But, in the past 11 years, India has overcome every challenge. From a 'Fragile Five' economy, India has become one of the top five economies of the world. Today, inflation is below 2% and the growth rate is above 7%. From chip to ship, everywhere there is an 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India, a confident India," he said.

Even on terrorism, he pointed out, India's response had changed and it responded firmly ('muh-tod jawaab') with surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor.

"When the Covid pandemic struck, the world wondered how India would deal with a crisis of that magnitude. People thought the world would suffer because of India, but the country proved all of this wrong. We put up a fight, developed our own vaccines and administered them in record time. We overcame the crisis and became the fastest-growing major economy," the Prime Minister said.