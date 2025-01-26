Explained: How India Is Driving Global Markets With Homegrown Excellence

India is emerging as a global economic powerhouse, and its sail is fanned by remarkable achievements in the export sector. Over the past decade, the country evolved from being heavily reliant on imports and emerged as a global leader in exports across various sectors. The remarkable turnaround, a direct result of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, is reflected in India's ability to leverage advanced technology, innovative practices, and competitive manufacturing to meet global demands.

Products once synonymous with Western markets, like smartphones, electric cars, french fries or premium coffee, are now proudly made in India and exported worldwide. From daily consumables to high-tech gadgets and eco-friendly vehicles, India is no longer just a consumer but a creator and supplier to the world.

The 'Make in India' iPhone Story

Enabled by the Modi government's smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a major American company like Apple is not only manufacturing in India but also exporting its products to other countries. In 2024, Apple exported iPhones worth over Rs 1 lakh crore from India, marking a record-breaking achievement.

The value of India's iPhone exports increased by 42 per cent in just one year, rising from $9 billion in 2023 to $12.8 billion in 2024. Domestic production of iPhones also grew by nearly 46 per cent, and local contribution to manufacturing (value addition) increased to 15-20 per cent.

India's First EV Exports

French carmaker Citroen, which entered the Indian market in 2021, is now exporting the 'Made in India' electric vehicle (EV) to international markets. The company has made significant investments in India, including building a plant in Tamil Nadu. In April 2024, the company exported its first batch of 'Citroen e-C3' EVs to Indonesia from Kamarajar Port, showcasing India's capability to produce high-quality electric vehicles for the world.

Citroen's success shows how India is moving ahead in the automobile sector, especially in cleaner and greener technologies. It shows that India is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies.

'Made-in-India' Maruti Fronx Goes Global

India's automobile industry achieved another milestone with Maruti Suzuki's Fronx SUV becoming a hit in the Japanese market. This is the first SUV made by Maruti Suzuki India to be launched in Japan, marking a proud moment for the country.

Maruti Suzuki shipped the first consignment of more than 1,600 units of the 'Made-in-India' cars to Japan in August 2024. The SUV is currently being exported to over 70 countries across the globe.

French Fries Exporters

In the mid-2000s, India was importing over 5,000 tonnes of French fries-- a popular American snack, annually. The import peaked at 7,863 tonnes in 2010-11 (Mar-Apr). However, over the past few years, India emerged as a major exporter of the potato product.

In 2023-24, the country exported 135,877 tonnes of French fries valued at Rs 1,478.73 crore, reaching markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan, and Taiwan.

Brewing Success with Indian Coffee

India's coffee industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with exports nearly doubling over the last 4 years. In FY 2023-24, coffee exports reached an impressive $1.29 billion, up from $719.42 million in 2020-21, positioning India as the seventh-largest coffee producer in the world. Indian coffee is now a favourite across international borders.