From Donald Trump To Taylor Swift: Elon Musk's 5 Most Controversial X Posts

Elon Musk has on more than ince ocassion shared misleading posts on X.

Since acquiring Twitter, rebranded as X in 2022, Elon Musk has continuously used the platform to air his views, often sparking controversy in the process. The billionaire, known for his contributions to space exploration, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrency, has also cultivated a reputation for sharing inflammatory and provocative statements. Here are five of his most controversial posts on X, ranging from comments on political figures to conspiracy theories.

1. Musk Questions Lack of Assassination Attempts on Biden and Harris

Musk reacted to an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump by questioning why no one seemed to be targeting President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Following reports that Secret Service agents had foiled an attack on Trump at his Florida golf course, Musk responded to a post asking, "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?" with the disturbing retort, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

This post ignited a firestorm of criticism for its reckless tone and dangerous implications. Elon Musk later tried damage control in another post: "Well, one lesson I've learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn't mean it's going to be all that hilarious as a post on X."

2. Promoting An Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory

In November 2023, Musk found himself embroiled in controversy after endorsing a post that invoked the widely discredited "Great Replacement" theory. The theory claims that Jewish people and other minorities are orchestrating the "replacement" of white populations through immigration, leading to so-called "white genocide."

Musk's response, calling the user's statement "the actual truth," was widely condemned. Though he later admitted that his endorsement was "foolish," the damage was done.

3. Adding Fuel To The 'Pizzagate' Conspiracy

The "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, a false narrative claiming prominent Democrats ran a child trafficking ring out of a Washington, DC pizza restaurant, resurfaced on Musk's feed in late November 2023.

On November 28, Musk posted a meme referencing the debunked theory, complete with superimposed dialogue from The Office TV show. "Does seem at least a little suspicious," Musk wrote in the now-deleted post.

4. Backing Questionable War Accounts

After the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in Gaza in October 2023, Musk landed in a spot after recommending two X accounts for real-time coverage of the war. Both accounts had previously been criticised for sharing misinformation, including an AI-generated image of an explosion at the Pentagon. One had also posted numerous antisemitic comments in recent months.

While Musk deleted the post after backlash, the incident added to concerns about his role in enabling misinformation to spread unchecked on X.

5. A Jab at Taylor Swift

When pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Musk was quick to react. Swift, signing off her post with the tongue-in-cheek "childless cat lady," provoked a sarcastic reply from Musk: "Fine Taylor... you win... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

This bizarre response, followed by Musk agreeing with a user who said Swift's endorsement aligned with demographic trends of unmarried women supporting Democrats, was viewed as inappropriate and out-of-line. While some found humour in the exchange, many Swift fans and political commentators condemned Musk's comments as tasteless and condescending.

Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson called him out publicly on X. "The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram's Threads, in support of the pop star.