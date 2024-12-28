Fresh Air Strike Hits Yemen's Capital

An air strike hit Yemen's capital on Friday, a day after deadly Israeli raids, according to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels who blamed the US and Britain for the latest attack.

A Huthi statement cited "US-British aggression" for the new attack, as witnesses also reported the blast.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, the United States or Britain.

"I heard the blast. My house shook," one resident of the rebel-held capital Sanaa told AFP.

The attack followed Thursday's Israeli raids on infrastructure including Sanaa's international airport that left six people dead.

The strikes came in response to a series of Huthi attacks on Israel.

The rebels have also been firing on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping route for months, prompting a series of reprisal strikes by US and British forces.

