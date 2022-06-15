French Troops Capture Key Islamic State Figure In Mali: Report

The French Barkhane force captured the Islamic State Figure in Sahel region. (Representational)

French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Islamic State extremist group in the Sahel region of Africa, the military said Wednesday.

"In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS)," a spokesman for the chief of staff told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)