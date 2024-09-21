French President Macron Announces New Government Led By PM Michel Barnier

French PM Michel Barnier was appointed just over two weeks ago. (File)

President Emmanuel Macron named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier Saturday, his office said, marked by a shift to the right 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

The first major task for Barnier, appointed just over two weeks ago, will be to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France's financial situation, which the prime minister this week called "very serious".

