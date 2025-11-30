Macron To Host Zelensky In Paris To Discuss Conditions For "Lasting Peace"

President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks in Paris, the French presidency announced, as Washington seeks to push a plan aimed at ending the war between Kyiv and Moscow.

The two leaders will discuss "the conditions for a just and lasting peace", said the official on Saturday, as a senior Ukrainian delegation headed to Washington and Zelenskyy confronted political turbulence at home after removing his top aide Andriy Yermak.

"We will welcome President Zelenskyy to Paris on Monday to move the negotiations forward," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in comments to the La Tribune Dimanche newspaper to be published on Sunday.

"Peace is within reach, if (Russian President) Vladimir Putin abandons his delusional hope of reconstituting the Soviet Empire by first subjugating Ukraine," he added.

Read | "Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Goes In Right Direction, But...": France's Macron

In a warning to Moscow, Barrot added, "Vladimir Putin must accept the ceasefire or accept exposing Russia to new sanctions that will exhaust its economy, as well as intensified European support for Ukraine."

Macron and Zelenskyy have been in intense contact in this phase of the war, which was sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the Ukrainian leader last visiting the Elysee a fortnight ago on November 17.

Barrot added that despite the political turbulence in Kyiv, Zelenskyy has "full legitimacy to lead Ukraine towards peace."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)