French Police Find 5 Infant Bodies In Cardboard Boxes At Couple's Home

French police have found the bodies of five babies in cardboard boxes at the home of a couple in southeast France, several sources said on Tuesday.

Police discovered the town of Orange after the woman gave birth to a healthy baby on Monday, sources close to the investigation said, without providing details.

In March, a French court jailed a 44-year-old woman for 25 years over the deaths of two of her newborn babies, who police found in the family freezer.

In 2018, a court sentenced a woman with a depressive and sometimes violent husband to eight years in prison for drowning five of her newborn babies and freezing their bodies.

In 2015, another court jailed a mother for nine years for killing eight of her newborns, with the jury finding she had impaired judgement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)