French Man Murdered 11-Year-Old Girl Because Because He Was "Angry" Over Losing Game Of Fortnite

An unemployed man, 23, confessed that he murdered an 11-year-old girl earlier this month because he was in a rage over losing a game of Fortnite, the People reported. Identified as Owen L., he told police that he was "angry" over losing at the popular video game and fought with another gamer before leaving to go outside and walk around to release his frustration. In France, the surnames of suspects are not divulged by police.

The body of 11-year-old Louise Lasalle was discovered in Epinay-sur-Orge, Essonne, about 16 miles south of Paris, on February 8-just 12 hours after her parents reported her missing, the New York Post reported.

French police say the suspect, identified as Owen L., has confessed to the crime. Louise was last seen on February 7, around 1:50 p.m., while walking home from middle school when the suspect allegedly intercepted her.

According to prosecutor Gregoire Dulin, Owen L. had been playing Fortnite when he got into an online argument. Enraged, he left his home to "calm down" and decided to rob or extort someone. He then "accidentally" crossed paths with Louise, whom he did not know.

Spotting the girl's mobile phone hanging from a cord around her neck, he followed her and allegedly lured her into the woods by claiming he had lost something. Once they were in a secluded area, he threatened her with a knife, intending to steal money. When she began screaming, he panicked, pushed her to the ground, and stabbed her.

Louise's phone was found beside her body, and there was no evidence of sexual assault, authorities said. Investigators also found male DNA on her hands.

Reports indicate the suspect had earlier tried to lure another girl into the woods, but she refused. French media outlet TF1 reported that he later told his girlfriend he had "done something serious" before disposing of the murder weapon, bleaching his clothes, and throwing them away.

The suspect's 24-year-old girlfriend has since been charged with failing to report a crime.

Owen L., who lived with his parents, has a criminal record and a history of petty offences. In April 2023, his older sister reportedly filed a police complaint against him for violent and aggressive behaviour.