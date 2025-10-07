French Influencer Jailed For 6 Months Over Fake Syringe Attack Prank Videos

A French social media influencer has been jailed for his 'syringe prank' videos that triggered massive outrage across the country. Ilan M., who goes by the online moniker 'Amine Mojito', has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, six of which were suspended, for "violence with a weapon that did not result in incapacity for work". He has also been fined Rs 1.56 lakh ($1,759.95) and handed a three-year ban on owning or carrying a weapon.

In the viral clips, shared just before the Fete de la Musique (World Music Day) in June, Mojito pretended to inject unsuspecting public members with an empty syringe and filmed their horrified reactions. His video went viral at the same time when France was gripped by panic over reports of needle attacks at student parties and festivals, according to a report in New York Post.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Mojito may have inadvertently encouraged the phenomenon through his pranks. They added that Mojito's actions amounted to harassment and deliberate provocation, with one even describing him as a public menace.

Defending himself, Mojito said the videos were only meant to entertain and make people laugh. The 27-year-old, however, admitted that he now regrets the content and underestimated the reaction it may have caused.

"I had the very bad idea of doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the internet, in Spain, in Portugal. I didn't think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn't think about others, I thought about myself," said Mojito.

'6 months only?'

Social media users were not impressed by the judgment, with the majority saying Mojito should have been given a stricter sentence.

"How in the hell does he think this is ok on any level. This is the same as someone running at you with a fake gun and firing a blank," said one user, while another added: "6 months only? Probably gonna get out after 2 and will do some other stupid prank if all it costs are little slaps on the wrist like this."

A third commented: "That is some weak deterrent, can you imagine being one of the people this prick actually stuck the needle in. Having to wait months for test results, to see if an actual madman had infected you with a disease or poison that may cut your life short."

Mojito is expected to serve his six-month sentence unless he files for appeal.

