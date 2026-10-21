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French Fighter Jet Crashes During Training, 1 Killed

The plane went down at 2100 GMT Tuesday near its air base on the outskirts of Nancy, and a search was underway for the second member of the crew.

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French Fighter Jet Crashes During Training, 1 Killed
A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed in north-east France during a training flight.
France:

A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed in north-east France during a training flight, killing at least one member of its crew, the country's air force said Wednesday.

The plane went down at 2100 GMT Tuesday near its air base on the outskirts of Nancy, and a search was underway for the second member of the crew.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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