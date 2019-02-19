French Far-Right Magazine Barred From Twitter Over 'Hate Speech'

The Rivarol Twitter account "uncontestably called for racial hatred and sympathised with crimes against humanity," a spokesman told AFP.

World | | Updated: February 19, 2019 07:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
French Far-Right Magazine Barred From Twitter Over 'Hate Speech'

Rivarol editor Jerome Bourbon's account had already been suspended by Twitter


Paris: 

The Twitter account of the French far-right weekly Rivarol was suspended on Monday after repeated denunciations by watchdogs, with an anti-racism group hailing an "important victory".

The French government's special representative on racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination, Frederic Potier, said the suspension was thanks to a "mobilisation... against online hate speech."

The Rivarol Twitter account "uncontestably called for racial hatred and sympathised with crimes against humanity," a spokesman told AFP.

In a tweet on February 13 the weekly wrote: "When I was a child I didn't understand why Jews were detested by all people, all nations throughout history. Today I don't even ask the question anymore. Actually I do, I wonder why they aren't (detested) more."

Sacha Ghozlan, head of the French Union of Jewish Students, told AFP: "It's an important victory and a brake on this anti-Semitic rag that has been spreading hatred of Jews for years."

He said he suspected that Rivarol's editor Jerome Bourbon -- whose own Twitter account was already suspended -- was personally behind the magazine's tweets.

Several rallies against anti-Semitism are planned across France on Tuesday.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RivarolTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteKulbhushan JadhavWorld Cup 2019Live TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................