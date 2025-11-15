French Embassy's Witty Response To Trump With Louvre Detective Meme Viral: 'Come One, We've Got...'

The French Embassy in the US has gained social media points after firing a witty post in response to comments made by American President Donald Trump. Using the viral image of the 'detective' from the recent Louvre jewellery heist, the French Embassy hit back after Trump seemingly took an innocuous swipe at French people.

During an interview on Fox News, host Laura Ingraham questioned Trump on the enrollment of Chinese students at US universities, saying, "They are not the French, they are Chinese. They spy on us. They steal our intellectual property". Trump abruptly cut in to respond, saying: "Do you think the French are better, really? I will tell you, I'm not so sure."

As the video clip of the comment went viral, the French Embassy delivered a sharp comeback, using the now-famous detective to mock the US president.

“Come on, we've got WAY BETTER spies than China,” the Embassy of France in the US wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the pic of the now-famous "detective" from the Louvre incident, a man in a three-piece suit, gold waistcoat, and fedora.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Come on, we've got WAY BETTER spies than China 🕵 https://t.co/QjLAt6spGR pic.twitter.com/r13kOMC9XU — Embassy of France in the U.S. (@franceintheus) November 13, 2025

Who Is The 'Fedora Man'?

The use of the man, who had already sparked online jokes about being a lead investigator or disguised suspect, effectively mocked the US president's comment. The image instantly went viral in the aftermath of the Louvre robbery, with social media users claiming that the 'Fedora Man' was either a detective, an inside man or simply an artificial intelligence (AI) creation.

However, as per Associated Press photographer Thibault Camus, who took the picture, the man was merely a passerby. Since then, the mystery man has been identified as 15-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux, a fan of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot who lives with his parents and grandfather in Rambouillet, west of Paris.

“I didn't want to say immediately it was me. With this photo there is a mystery, so you have to make it last," said Delvaux, adding: “In the photo, I'm dressed more in the 1940s, and we are in 2025. There is a contrast.”

Delvaux had come to visit the Louvre alongside his mother and grandfather when he was clicked by the photographer. Since the place was closed, he asked the officers why the gates were shut down.

“We wanted to go to the Louvre, but it was closed. We didn't know there was a heist," said Delvaux.