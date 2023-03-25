French Brand Launches Bag Made Of Real Meteorites, Costs Rs 35 Lakh

Many people have called the bag "a work of art".

Luxury fashion companies are renowned for their innovative ideas. Luxurious goods, however, also have outrageous prices. Numerous things that went viral online include the Dolce & Gabbana "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" for Rs 32,000 or the Hugo Boss flip-flops offered for Rs 9,000. Now, French brand Coperni launched a designer bag which is made using meteorite rock and is priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35 lakh).

Known as the 'Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag', it is a limited-edition bag made of dark grey stone with an incorporated meteorite. According to the brand's website, "The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth." The bag weighs around 1.8 kilograms and has a total height of 23 centimetres.

Coperni added that since each piece is exclusively handmade, the shape of the product may vary slightly from the picture. The Italian company Semar handcrafts the unique Stone and incorporates it into the bag. A Coperni logo is also embossed on the bag.

"As a part of the Fall / Winter 23, Coperni have exclusively created the mini "Meteorite" Swipe Bag. A unique object that subtly combines archeology, design, and classical and primitive art. The specific meteorite featured in the photograph, is estimated to fell on Earth 55,000 years ago and is certified 100% authentic by Theatrum Mundi," the luxury brand said on its website.

It will take close to six weeks for this designer bag to reach you if you order one and it is non-refundable. The bag has been priced at 40,000 euros (Rs 35 lakhs). Consumers of this product will also get a certificate of authenticity.

Many people have called the bag "a work of art".

"How "coperni" is lasered in on the bag is sickening I'm sickened," said a user.

"im yelling, this is so iconic," commented another person.

A third person added, "40k for a bag that looks like the inside of my moms old slippers . Take my money."