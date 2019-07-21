'Free Nawaz Sharif': Maryam Nawaz's Demand Spotted On Her Kurta

Maryam Nawaz has been demanding her father's release since the past few months.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif wore a kurta demanding the release of her father and jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Maryam Nawaz has taken to this way of demanding her father's release. She was previously seen wearing a black kurta with a monochrome picture of her father along with a message "Free Nawaz Sharif".

On Sunday, Maryam Nawaz wore a green-coloured kurta which had the words "Free Nawaz Sharif" on the hems while a large sketch of the jailed leader was printed on the front of the outfit with the slogan "Vote Ko Izzat Do (Respect the vote)".



The 69-year-old former Prime Minister was convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is currently serving the sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

While Maryam Nawaz has announced nation-wide protests aimed at demanding justice for Nawaz Sharif, she also released "proof" which purportedly showed that there was a lack of evidence in convicting Nawaz in the Steel Mills case.

The video caused a furore in Pakistan as it showed accountability judge Arshad Malik -- who convicted Nawaz -- making the alleged revelation. The video has since been dismissed by all quarters, including Arshad Malik himself, who labelled the video to be fake. He also claimed that Maryam Nawaz had tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.

Representatives of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had previously said that an investigation would be launched to verify the authenticity of the tape.

