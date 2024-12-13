France's Macron To Name New Prime Minister Today

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed the nomination of a new prime minister until Friday morning, his office said on Thursday.

Macron said two days ago he wanted to name a new head of government within 48 hours.

The new team is due to replace the one led by Michel Barnier, who resigned last week after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government, plunging France into its second major political crisis in six months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)